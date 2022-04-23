New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks

With thousands of people from around the world visiting the Rio Grande Valley to see hundreds of species of birds and animals, Hidalgo County leaders want to promote a big moneymaker for the region.

On Earth Day, Hidalgo County announced the Explore Hidalgo County Nature Trail, which promotes the nature trails in the county to make it easier for tourists and locals to better plan their visits to local, state and federal parks.

According to officials, south Texas makes around $300 million every year from ecotourism.

A link to local nature parks in the area is available online.

