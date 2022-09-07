New ordinance in Brownsville to protect LGBTQ+ community

The Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force is celebrating after what they are calling a 'historic win for the city.'

During a Brownsville City Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the Fair Practices ordinance was passed. Every commissioner voted in favor of it.

Bryan Martinez, chairman of the LGBTQ plus Task Force, says this ordinance will protect members of their community against discrimination in public housing, employment, and other areas

"We've get approached by different citizens that they have been discriminated, and there was nothing that can be done and so now that we have this ordinance in place," Martinez said. "Protections are in place to be able to go after those individuals and fine them for discriminating this individual."

Martinez says there are less than five non-discrimination ordinances in the state.

Brownsville is the only city south of Austin to have this rule.