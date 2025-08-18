New policies enacted at Sharyland ISD

All middle school and high school students at Sharyland ISD must wear photo I.D. badges when they're in class.

It’s one of the new district policies that went into effect on Monday during the district’s first day of school.

While cell phones have already been restricted in classrooms, staff will be enforcing that rule under House Bill 1481.

The state law says all school districts must limit the use of electronic devices like phones, tablets, and smartwatches during school hours.

“We've already done a really good job here at Sharyland ISD to try to make it a distraction-free environment, so I think obviously with the state giving it a lot more attention it should not be anything that our kids don't expect,” Sharyland ISD Superintendent Elaine Howard said. “We've already had it in place, we'll just enforce it a little more greatly."

The safety strategy also includes new technology, and a new director to oversee safety operations.

Sharyland ISD is working with both the Mission and McAllen police departments to provide school resource officers for their campuses. The district has also hired a private security team.

Watch the video above for the full story.