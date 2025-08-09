New Trump rule barring undocumented students from Head Start may not affect Valley programs, director says

While some Head Start programs are worried over a potential drop in enrollment due to a new rule from the Trump administration, a program director in the Rio Grande Valley said his students will be largely unaffected.

In July, the Trump administration made a rule saying children without legal status can no longer be part of the Head Start program — which is federally funded and offers resources to preschool-aged children and their families.

David Kowalski — director for Neighbors In Need Of Service, or NIÑOS Inc. Head Start for Cameron and Willacy counties, said most of his students have permission to be in the United States.

“But we have no guidance yet to define what we need to check,” Kowalski said.

According to the rule change, while Head Start provides school readiness, the Head Start program may serve as child care for parents of young children. The change makes it similar to welfare, something undocumented people cannot get.

Kowalski said if the rule takes effect, “they will be placed on the waiting list until we have our instructions on what to do."

According to the website Education Week, the rule on undocumented students being banned from Head Start programs was paused in 20 states. Texas was not one of them.

Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said he supports the efforts.

“I don't care where you are, where your parents are from, if you are living in this country and you're living within our community, you should have an opportunity of an education,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez previously sent a letter to President Donald Trump opposing the president's budget proposal calling for the elimination of Head Start.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez announced a $36 million grant for Hidalgo County Head Start Program, Inc. On Thursday, Gonzalez spoke during a conference hosted by NIÑOS Inc. and said he helped provide over $20 million to the program last month to support their projects.

Watch the video above for the full story.