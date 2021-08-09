No bond for veteran suspected in N. Korea embassy attack

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A U.S. Marine veteran suspected of involvement in a mysterious dissident group's February raid on North Korea's embassy in Madrid has been denied bond by a federal judge and must stay in custody.

Christopher Ahn appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday.

The charges against Ahn haven't been made public. Judge Jean Rosenbluth denied a defense request to keep court documents sealed but didn't immediately release them, saying she wanted another look.

Ahn has been in custody since his arrest Friday.

Spain is seeking his extradition.

An international arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with the Feb. 22 raid, during which a Spanish judge says embassy staff were shackled and gagged and computers were stolen.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.