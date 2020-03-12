Northam declares state of emergency in response to virus

By SARAH RANKIN and ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the state's number of confirmed cases among Virginians grew to 17. Speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, Northam also advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings “for the time being.” He said he was canceling all state conferences and large events for the next 30 days and announced new restrictions on travel for state workers. The governor's emergency declaration is an administrative tool that allows for additional flexibility in dealing with the outbreak.

