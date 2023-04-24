x

Nutrición al Día: Como preparar snacks saludables

Monday, April 24 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Ana D'Escrivan, nutrióloga de Complete Nutrition Solutions, vendrá al breakoom de nuestra estación para mostrarnos en vivo cómo preparar snacks ricos y saludables, sobre todo para las personas quienes padecen de diabetes.

