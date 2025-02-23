Off-duty Hidalgo County sheriff's deputy rescues man from burning home
An off-duty deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office rescued a man from a burning mobile home in McAllen on Saturday.
According to a news release, the deputy was traveling home at around 10:30 p.m. when he saw flames and smoke coming from the roof of a mobile home, located south of Business 83 on 29th Street.
When the deputy learned someone was still inside, they forced entry into the home and discovered an adult male on the floor. The deputy managed to pull the homeowner to safety, according to the news release.
The news release said the deputy and homeowner were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The deputy was treated for smoke inhalation and has since been released. The homeowner is expected to be transferred to a burn unit in San Antonio for further care.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
