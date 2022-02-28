x

Officials say heater caused house fire in Brownsville

7 hours 5 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, February 27 2022 Feb 27, 2022 February 27, 2022 6:12 PM February 27, 2022 in News - Local

Officials say a heater is to blame after a house caught fire in Brownsville Saturday night.

A home on Jeffrey Avenue in Cameron Park went up in flames just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say a heater that fell from the top floor of the two-story house may have caused the fire.

No injuries were reported; the fire remains under investigation.

