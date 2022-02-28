Officials say heater caused house fire in Brownsville
Officials say a heater is to blame after a house caught fire in Brownsville Saturday night.
A home on Jeffrey Avenue in Cameron Park went up in flames just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say a heater that fell from the top floor of the two-story house may have caused the fire.
No injuries were reported; the fire remains under investigation.
