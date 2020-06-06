Officials waiting for coronavirus test results for inmates, staff at Willacy County Jail

At least nine people at the Willacy County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials are now working to find out how many more cases they have on their hands.

It’s a developing situation. The tests are still pending and the case number is expected to rise.

There are approximately 77 inmates and staff at the jail. CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told all of them have been tested.

Watch the video above for the full report.