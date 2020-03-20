Officials working to setup Wi-Fi hotspots across McAllen

MCALLEN – City officials are working to setup Wi-Fi hotspots throughout McAllen. They’re hoping to have them ready by the end of Friday.

Now more people can internet access. Officials released a map with locations. View the map here.

Hotspots will be available at community centers, parking lots and trails.

McAllen officials say because schools are closed, this will allow students to complete virtual learning.