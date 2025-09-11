One person arrested in Brownsville gambling investigation

One person was arrested Wednesday after a Brownsville business was raided as part of an alleged gambling investigation, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

The raid occurred at around 3 p.m. at the 3500 block of Southmost Road.

According to Saenz, three people were also cited, and 15 gambling machines were confiscated.

The identity of the person who was arrested has not been released.

Additional details were not provided.