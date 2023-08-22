One person hospitalized with 'major injuries' after rear-ending tractor-trailer in Edinburg

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person was hospitalized with "major injuries" Monday after rear-ending a tractor trailer, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the area of northbound Frontage and E. Rogers roads shortly before 9 p.m. where they found a beige Chrysler minivan with "major damage" after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer, according to the release.

"The driver was quickly transported to [DHR Health] with major injuries," the release added.

The driver of the tractor trailer didn't sustain injuries and cooperated with law enforcement. The crash remains under investigation.