One person tests positive in Willacy County

Willacy County on Friday announced that one woman in her 50's had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to," according to a news release from Willacy County. "In addition, DSHS will be sure family members stay isolated and quarantined as well and will be sure the family has supplies needed to be able to stay at home and follow protocol."

The test results announced on Friday brought the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 1,148 since the pandemic started.