Open enrollment period for health insurance now underway

Texans who need health insurance may sign up through HealthCare.gov until Dec. 15.

The annual open enrollment period started on Nov. 1 and ends on Dec. 15.

All plans sold through HealthCare.gov cover preventative care, pre-existing conditions and essential health benefits. People who buy health insurance through the marketplace may qualify for subsidies.

Health insurance plans purchased through HealthCare.gov take effect on Jan. 1.

