Out-of-town suspects arrested in Donna caused brief school lockdown
The Donna Independent School District had to briefly lock down a school Friday morning as authorities arrested two out-of-town suspects nearby.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said 19-year-old Johnson Jaelon and 19-year-old Johnathan Paul Coleman were arrested for different parole violations.
Jaelon was arrested for violating parole on an aggravated robbery charge out of Harris County and Coleman was arrested for violating parole for a forcible felony out of Nevada, according to Hernandez.
Hernandez said both suspects were found inside a home and were taken into custody.
