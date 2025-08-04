Over 6,000 Hidalgo County residents without power amid thunderstorm in the area
Over 6,000 outages were reported as a strong thunderstorm hits central Hidalgo County.
Outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley electric co-operative shows a combined report of 6,241 outages in Hidalgo County as of 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Wind gusts of 52 miles per hour were reported in Edinburg, and the heaviest rainfall stretches along Highway 107 from Edinburg to Elsa.
The thunderstorms are expected to continue impacting southeastern Hidalgo County through 6:45 p.m. Monday.
