Pair charged in '09 cold case that left Minnesota mom dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A former MMA fighter accused in two slayings in Texas is one of two people charged in the death of a woman who was abducted from a Minnesota domestic violence shelter 11 years ago, authorities said Monday. Forty-five-year-old Cedric Marks, of Killeen, Texas, has been charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in the 2009 slaying of April Pease, who was the mother of one of his children. Thirty-four-year-old Kellee Sorensen of Lynden, Washington, faces a similar charge. Marks is also suspected in the strangling deaths of his ex-girlfriend and another man in Texas last January.

