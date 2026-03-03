Current and former members of Cameron County Drainage District No. 3 arrested on charges of misuse of funds

Ronaldo Garcia and Sonia Lambert. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The current president of the Cameron County Drainage District No. 3 is among the three suspects charged with misapplication of fiduciary property following their arrests, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Board president Ronaldo Garcia was arrested on Feb. 24, 2026 in connection with the investigation, DPS said.

Former Cameron County Drainage District No. 3 Manager Sonia Lambert was arrested on Feb. 26, 2026.

A third individual, Randall McMurray, was arrested the following day in connection with the same investigation.

DPS said no other information is being released. Channel 5 News filed a public information request for details of the investigation.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson with the drainage district issued the following statement in full regarding the arrests:

“The district is aware of recent reports involving a member of its board of directors. The district takes all matters concerning governance and public trust seriously and is reviewing the situation in consultation with legal counsel to ensure compliance with applicable law and district policy. This is a personal legal matter, and the individual is entitled to due process. The district will not comment further while the legal process is ongoing. The district remains fully operational and continues to carry out its responsibilities to the public without interruption. Additional information will be provided if and when it becomes appropriate.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.