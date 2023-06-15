Palm Valley Animal Society employees hospitalized with heat related illness

Two workers at Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg fell victim to Thursday’s heat.

The animal care technicians taken to the hospital to be checked out after the shelter’s director of operations said they almost lost consciousness after feeling faint and weak after working outside.

The employees texted co-workers for help.

“Thankfully nobody got hurt, and nobody completely passed out, they just were very, very close to it,” PVAS Director Faith Wright said. “It's 115 degrees and… there's not a lot of place to get cool.”

Wright said the employees were given a safe ride to the hospital to be checked out, and warned the public to not take their dogs outside during peak hours.

“It's too hot, they can go outside early morning, late evening, but let's not have them out on walks right now,” Wright said. “If you touch the asphalt right now, it's probably about 135 degrees.”

Outdoor dogs are required by state law to be provided with water and proper protection from the heat.