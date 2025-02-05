Palm Valley Animal Society warns of scammers posing as employees
The Palm Valley Animal Society is warning pet owners of a phone scam.
PVAS says scammers are making calls posing as employees and asking people to pay for medical services for lost pets.
PVAS said the scammers are asking for large payments. They want to remind the public that they will never ask for medical payments over the phone.
More News
News Video
-
Annual run/walk event in Mission to help raise awareness on Multiple Sclerosis
-
Harlingen police report rise in retail thefts
-
Judge may dismiss charges against Starr County headstone maker accused of theft
-
Federal funding to go towards water upgrades in Brownsville
-
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district
-
Girls basketball regular season ends as teams prepare for UIL playoffs
-
First-look at UTRGV's football schedule for the 2025 season
-
Palmview Lady Lobos secure back-to-back district titles
-
Vipers get revenge with win against Cleveland Charge