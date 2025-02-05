x

Palm Valley Animal Society warns of scammers posing as employees

The Palm Valley Animal Society is warning pet owners of a phone scam.

PVAS says scammers are making calls posing as employees and asking people to pay for medical services for lost pets.

PVAS said the scammers are asking for large payments. They want to remind the public that they will never ask for medical payments over the phone.

