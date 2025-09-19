Palmview announces $2.5 million drainage improvement project

In response to heavy flooding in areas of the city that’s occurred throughout the years, the city of Palmview announced they’re upgrading the drainage system in the Tierra Linda subdivision.

New roadside ditches and drainage tunnels will be added to manage the flow of water as part of the $2.5 million project.

Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said he hopes the improvements ease flooding concerns.

“The fear here is if something major were to happen, can we sustain it and be sustained?” Leo said. “Tierra Linda is fortunate that it did not experience severe impacts as other areas, and these improvements are going to help tremendously if something does happen in the future."

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in 2026.

