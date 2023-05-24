Palmview Lobos Prepared For First Ever Regional Semifinal

PALMVIEW - The Palmview Lobos are headed to the 5A Regional Semifinals in baseball for the first time in program history after an impressive sweep of Edinburg Vela last weekend.

The Lobos rallied late to win the decisive game three over Pioneer in the area round, and used that same magic for a seventh inning rally in their series opener against Vela. A lights out pitching performance from starter Hermino Gonzalez who threw shutout ball for 6.1 innings, scattering six hits with five strikeouts for the win.

The Lobos, now 29-8 on the season will take on Leander Rouse starting on Thursday for Game 1 at Jourdanton High School.

Check out in the video above how prepared this Lobos group is for the next round and how they're determined to continue their history making season.