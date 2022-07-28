Palmview Police Explorers Program graduates one dozen teens
A special ceremony was held Wednesday for a new group of police explorers.
The 12 teenagers who participated in the month-long academy with the Palmview Police Department will now start a year of community service.
The cadets were awarded plaques after learning about community policing and what it takes to be a law enforcement officer.
