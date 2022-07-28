x

Palmview Police Explorers Program graduates one dozen teens

Wednesday, July 27 2022

A special ceremony was held Wednesday for a new group of police explorers.

The 12 teenagers who participated in the month-long academy with the Palmview Police Department will now start a year of community service.

The cadets were awarded plaques after learning about community policing and what it takes to be a law enforcement officer.

