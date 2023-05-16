Palmview Rallies in Final At-Bat To Eliminate Pioneer

MISSION - The Palmview Lobos are headed to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2019 after rallying from a 2-0 deficit by coring three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to defeat the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks in game three of their area round series 3-2 Monday night at Mission Veterans Memorial baseball stadium to win the area round series 2 games to 1.

With the bases loaded, Pioneer pitcher Isaac Lopez hit Palmview right fielder Anakin Robles on a pitch that bounced off the turf and then bounced into the calf of Robles to allow the winning run to score.

The win improved the Palmview record to 27-8 on the season as they move on to face the Vela Sabercats in the 3rd round. Pioneer is eliminated with a 28-8 record.

Pioneer led virtually out of the gate in game three, Andy Chapa reached on a one out double and advanced to third, then David Marrero brought Chapa in with a single to right to give Pioneer an early 1-0 lead.

Palmview starter Herminio Gonzalez settled in allowing just one additional D-Back run in the sixth. Marrero led off the inning with a triple. With the Palmview infield in, Diego Chapa hit a chopper up the middle that was snagged by Mateo Garcia, but the throw home wasn't in time to get Marrero as Pioneer extended the lead to 2-0.

Then the rally began.

After an error allowed Palmview third baseman Gael Gonzalez to reach, Lobo catcher Josiah Gonzalez drove him in with a double to the gap in right-center to give Palmview their first run.

A throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt gave Palmview runners at the corners with nobody out, first baseman Chris Perez hit one down the left field line to score the tying run for an RBI single. An intentional walk loaded the bases for the Lobos which led to the game-winning hit by pitch.

Pioneer starter Isaac Lopez did not allow a run until the sixth, striking out six in his 5+ innings of work.

Palmview will advance to face Edinburg Vela in the 5A Regional Quarterfinals with game details to be determined as of Monday night.