Palmview Resident Says Flooded Roads Preventing Mail Deliveries

PALMVIEW – People living north of Palmview say the recent rain turned the worn caliche on their roads sandy and wet, making it difficult to drive through there.

Urbano Yanez, 77, says for months he’s been waiting for these roads to dry out. He says he has witnessed people getting stuck and towed out.

But after Thursday’s rain, he says the road made it impossible for him to receive his mail.

“I met [the mailman] at Mile 8 1/2, where it’s dry,” he explains. “I said, ‘You got any mail for me?’ and he said, ‘No, I got one but the rest is at the post office.'”

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office.

An agent with the office says they’re currently tied up with flooding in other parts of the precinct.

He adds they are still going to have to wait for the caliche road to dry before bringing in the heavy equipment to fix it.

