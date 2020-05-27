Pandemic disrupts rites of passage for many devout families

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - For many religious families across the United States, the coronavirus has disrupted one of their most anticipated traditions. In normal times, this season of the year would be busy with rites of passage ceremonies mark the full entry of adolescent children into their congregations. Things are different this year. Among Jewish families, some bar and bat mitzvahs have been conducted via Zoom rather than before a throng of well-wishers at the synagogue. Many confirmation ceremonies at Christian churches have been postponed until fall. And one is scheduled to take place in mid-June in the parking lot of a Lutheran church near Chicago.

