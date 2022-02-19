x

Panther brothers swimming in state meet

Friday, February 18 2022
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- Henry and George Sander are representing Weslaco this weekend in Austin for the UIL state swimming and diving competition.

Brandon Benitez has the story on these two brothers in the Panthers swim program.

