Panther brothers swimming in state meet
WESLACO, Texas -- Henry and George Sander are representing Weslaco this weekend in Austin for the UIL state swimming and diving competition.
Brandon Benitez has the story on these two brothers in the Panthers swim program.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County sheriff’s office: Man in custody after reports of shots fired...
-
Beto O'Rourke holds rallies across the Valley
-
Port Mansfield PD, Willacy County Sheriff's Office suspending search for 5 missing...
-
2021 winter freeze continues to impact local farmers
-
Community welcomes veteran with notes of love