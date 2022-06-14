Peñitas mayor arrested on federal bribery and fraud charges

Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Lopez was arrested Monday on federal bribery and fraud charges, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office Southern District of Texas.

Lopez, 38, was arrested as he re-entered a port of entry in Hidalgo County and is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

A two-count indictment unsealed Monday alleges Lopez embezzled or fraudulently obtained property of the La Joya Independent School District.

"From March through August of 2018, LJISD allegedly made purchases totaling approximately $70,010 from Lopez’s company Xizaka LLC," according to the news release.

Lopez is also accused of offering a bribe to a La Joya ISD employee in connection with these purchases.

Prosecutors say if convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years on each count.

The FBI conducted the investigation, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Insurance, McAllen Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.