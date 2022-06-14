Peñitas mayor pleads not guilty to federal theft charges

Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Lopez pleaded not guilty to federal theft charges on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez set Lopez’s bond at $50,000. Court records indicate Lopez’s release is pending processing.

The mayor is accused of embezzling or fraudulently obtaining property of the La Joya Independent School District, according to a two-count indictment unsealed Monday.

Lopez is also accused of paying district employees $5,000 in exchange for a $70,000 contract with a business he owned.

"From March through August of 2018, LJISD allegedly made purchases totaling approximately $70,010 from Lopez’s company Xizaka LLC," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

Federal authorities arrested Lopez Monday as he re-entered a port of entry in Hidalgo County.

Prosecutors say if convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years on each count.

Attempts to reach Lopez's attorney and a city representative for comment were unreturned as of Tuesday evening.

Lopez has another hearing set for July 26.