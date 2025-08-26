Pharr construction project causing headaches for parents taking their kids back to school

A construction project between Sugar Road and the expressway in Pharr is causing concerns for several parents.

Pharr construction crews are tearing up Eldora Road to make changes to sewer lines. The project is closing a portion of the road that many parents use to take their children to Allen & William Arnold Elementary School.

“I waste a lot of gas, and I waste a lot of time picking up my kid. I have things to do,” San Juanita Gallegos said.

Instead of using Sugar Road, Gallegos and other parents go around through frontage road and Eldora Road.

Another option is going through a nearby neighborhood, but those who live there are now dealing with that added school traffic.

"Ever since they started this construction, it's been really tough to manage the congestion here. The road can get backed up at times,” Diego Dominguez said.

Dominguez said he now has to leave earlier than usual to avoid the extra traffic. He said he hopes there is a better solution soon so his roads aren't the next ones under repair.

Construction on Eldora Road started in December 2024, and is expected to wrap up in March 2026.

Watch the video above for the full story.