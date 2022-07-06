Pharr interchange closure postponed until Thursday

If you're traveling from Edinburg to Harlingen, you can still use the I-2/I-69 Pharr interchange until Thursday.

The interchange in Pharr was initially set to close Wednesday night, but that's been postponed until Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TRAFFIC ALERT FOR PHARR INTERCHANGE: The traffic shift for 'Edinburg to Harlingen' commuters at the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange has been POSTPONED UNTIL TOMORROW. The existing single-lane 'Edinburg to Harlingen' connector is open this morning. #TrafficAlert #RGV pic.twitter.com/kCSlUKgjnn — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) July 6, 2022

The existing single-lane Edinburg to Harlingen connector remained open Wednesday morning.