x

Pharr interchange closure postponed until Thursday

45 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, July 06 2022 Jul 6, 2022 July 06, 2022 8:03 AM July 06, 2022 in News - Local

If you're traveling from Edinburg to Harlingen, you can still use the I-2/I-69 Pharr interchange until Thursday. 

The interchange in Pharr was initially set to close Wednesday night, but that's been postponed until Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The existing single-lane Edinburg to Harlingen connector remained open Wednesday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days