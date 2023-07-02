Pharr man arrested in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 40-year-old Juan Antonio Perez in an auto-pedestrian crash that left one person dead.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Alamo Road and Wisconsin Road east of Edinburg. Preliminary investigations revealed an unidentified male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and had succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release.

Perez, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene, according to the release.

DPS troopers managed to locate the vehicle, a silver GMC Sierra with front left damage and blood on the driver's side, at the intersection of Canton Road and FM 907, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed Perez showed signs of intoxication. He was then arrested of intoxication manslaughter and was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail, according to the release.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.