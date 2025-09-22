Pharr police seeking auto theft suspect
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle that crossed into Mexico.
According to a social media post, a 2022 black Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the area of the 1000 block of East Kelly Ave on Sept. 16, 2025.
The vehicle reportedly crossed into Mexico through the Anzalduas International Bridge.
Those with any information regarding the investigation are urged to call 956-402-4856.
More News
News Video
-
Mission woman awarded grant to pursue dream of becoming certified special education...
-
Harlingen business owner says Ed Carey Drive expansion project would force her...
-
Pharr police seeking auto theft suspect
-
Man arrested in connection with death of girlfriend's husband in Mission
-
Interrogation of Donna murder suspect shown to jurors during trial