Pharr police seeking auto theft suspect

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle that crossed into Mexico.

According to a social media post, a 2022 black Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the area of the 1000 block of East Kelly Ave on Sept. 16, 2025.

The vehicle reportedly crossed into Mexico through the Anzalduas International Bridge.

Those with any information regarding the investigation are urged to call 956-402-4856.