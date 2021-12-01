Philip McKeon, "Tommy" on '80s sitcom "Alice," dies at 55

DALLAS (AP) - A family spokesman says Philip McKeon, who as a child actor was featured as the son of Linda Lavin's Alice Hyatt in the 1980s CBS situation comedy “Alice,” has died in Texas at age 55. Spokesman Jeff Ballard said McKeon died Tuesday after a long illness. He said further details on where and how he McKeon died were being withheld at his family's request. McKeon acted in the role of Tommy Hyatt in “Alice” from 1976 to 1985. His most recent acting role was in the video “Ghoulies IV,” which was released in 1994.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.