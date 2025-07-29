Photographer's Perspective: Racing against the clock to cover the Johnny's True Value fire in Harlingen

Breaking news can happen at any time.

Channel 5 News photographers are always on standby ready to bring you the latest, but sometimes they're racing against time.

Photojournalist Lalo Trevino shares with viewers what it's like covering breaking news. He was on the scene capturing footage of the devastating fire that destroyed Johnny’s True Value in Harlingen on July 22.

Watch the video above for the full story.