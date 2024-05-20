Plans to consolidate Valley post office operations with San Antonio halted

Plans to consolidate post office operations out of the Rio Grande Valley have been halted.

The McAllen processing and distribution center is a big part of local business, but it could be changing soon.

A potential nationwide restructuring of the U.S. Postal Service's operations could mean mail leaves the Rio Grande Valley, even when it's only being sent between cities.

It's concerning residents, business owners, and workers, like local USPS Union Leader Rogelio Gutierrez.

"This is not a postal worker's issue, this is a resident of the Valley issue," Gutierrez said.

Despite push back, USPS decided to move forward with a consolidation plan that will move some mail operations to San Antonio, sparking concerns of delayed delivery.

Less than a week later, those plans were halted.

Last week. 26 senators sent a letter saying USPS is moving too quickly on the plans without addressing concerns, and they asked for the Postal Regulatory Commission to study the plan and its potential consequences.

That prompted a letter from the Postmaster General, agreeing to the pause until January and saying he'll consider asking for a study.

"We're happy about it, but I don't think the fight's over," Gutierrez said.

The change is on hold for now, and USPS says they don't plan on laying off career employees.

The Postmaster General says he's still evaluating the impact of the changes. There is no set date for a final decision.

