Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football

Hunter Morley - McAllen High - 153 rush yds, 2 TD

Finn Henderson - McAllen High - 171 all-purpose yards, 3 TD

Cash Frisby - McAllen High - blocked punt & FG

Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 134 rush yds, 4 TD

Sean Saenz - La Villa - INT, TD

Rodrigo Reyes - La Villa - INT, TD

Jay Herrera - Weslaco East - 309 rush yds, 4 TD

Isaiah Cisneros - Edinburg - INT, kick return TD

Derek Cardenas - Edcouch-Elsa - 2.5 sacks, 4 TFL

Riley Fonseca - Santa Rosa - 223 total yds, 4 TD

Fabian Anaya - Santa Rosa - sack, safety, TD

Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 371 total yds, 4 TD

Chris Luna - Weslaco - 206 pass yds, 4 TD

Joseph Leal - Weslaco - 121 rec yds, 4 TD

Noah LaFleur - La Feria - 178 rush yds, 2 TD

Jayden Martinez - La Feria - 331 total yds, 6 TD

Dominic Trevino - La Feria - 154 rec yds, 2 TD

Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 200 total yds, 4 TD

David Melendez - Pace - 155 rec yds, 3 TD

Angel Moreno - Lopez - 173 rush yds, 5 TD

Kenneth Mitchell - Lopez - 167 total yds, 2 TD

Jaime Eguia - Economedes - INT, FF, FR

John Carreon - Economedes - 269 total yds, 4 TD

Carlos Garcia - Economedes - 114 rush yds, 2 TD

Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 151 total yds, 5 TD

JC Fuentes - Los Fresnos - 2 sacks, FF, BLK FG

Kane Coy - McAllen Memorial - 237 total yds, 4 TD

Braxton Speights - McAllen Memorial - 183 rush yds, TD

Tyler Ruiz - Edinburg Vela - 195 pass yds, 3 TD

George Fauls - Edinburg Vela - 73 rec yds, 3 TD

Caidyn Hoover - Edinburg Vela - 3 INT, FF, FR

Jeffrey Lefevre - Raymondville - 179 pass yds, 3 TD

Traeshaun Washington - Raymondville - 204 rush yds, 3 TD

Jaxon Saldivar - Raymondville - 7 TKL, 2 sacks

Cesar Belmontes - Brownsville Veterans - 212 rush yds, TD

Luis Ramos - Port Isabel - 262 rush yds, 4 TD

Rodolfo Duran - Hanna - 11 TKL, INT

Eli Renteria - Hanna - 104 rush yds, 2 TD

Noah Huerta - Harlingen - 158 rush yds, 2 TD

Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 274 rush yds, 3 TD

Mario Lopez - Rio Hondo - 200 rush yds, 4 TD

Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 237 total yds, 4 TD