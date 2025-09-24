Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football
Hunter Morley - McAllen High - 153 rush yds, 2 TD
Finn Henderson - McAllen High - 171 all-purpose yards, 3 TD
Cash Frisby - McAllen High - blocked punt & FG
Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 134 rush yds, 4 TD
Sean Saenz - La Villa - INT, TD
Rodrigo Reyes - La Villa - INT, TD
Jay Herrera - Weslaco East - 309 rush yds, 4 TD
Isaiah Cisneros - Edinburg - INT, kick return TD
Derek Cardenas - Edcouch-Elsa - 2.5 sacks, 4 TFL
Riley Fonseca - Santa Rosa - 223 total yds, 4 TD
Fabian Anaya - Santa Rosa - sack, safety, TD
Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 371 total yds, 4 TD
Chris Luna - Weslaco - 206 pass yds, 4 TD
Joseph Leal - Weslaco - 121 rec yds, 4 TD
Noah LaFleur - La Feria - 178 rush yds, 2 TD
Jayden Martinez - La Feria - 331 total yds, 6 TD
Dominic Trevino - La Feria - 154 rec yds, 2 TD
Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 200 total yds, 4 TD
David Melendez - Pace - 155 rec yds, 3 TD
Angel Moreno - Lopez - 173 rush yds, 5 TD
Kenneth Mitchell - Lopez - 167 total yds, 2 TD
Jaime Eguia - Economedes - INT, FF, FR
John Carreon - Economedes - 269 total yds, 4 TD
Carlos Garcia - Economedes - 114 rush yds, 2 TD
Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 151 total yds, 5 TD
JC Fuentes - Los Fresnos - 2 sacks, FF, BLK FG
Kane Coy - McAllen Memorial - 237 total yds, 4 TD
Braxton Speights - McAllen Memorial - 183 rush yds, TD
Tyler Ruiz - Edinburg Vela - 195 pass yds, 3 TD
George Fauls - Edinburg Vela - 73 rec yds, 3 TD
Caidyn Hoover - Edinburg Vela - 3 INT, FF, FR
Jeffrey Lefevre - Raymondville - 179 pass yds, 3 TD
Traeshaun Washington - Raymondville - 204 rush yds, 3 TD
Jaxon Saldivar - Raymondville - 7 TKL, 2 sacks
Cesar Belmontes - Brownsville Veterans - 212 rush yds, TD
Luis Ramos - Port Isabel - 262 rush yds, 4 TD
Rodolfo Duran - Hanna - 11 TKL, INT
Eli Renteria - Hanna - 104 rush yds, 2 TD
Noah Huerta - Harlingen - 158 rush yds, 2 TD
Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 274 rush yds, 3 TD
Mario Lopez - Rio Hondo - 200 rush yds, 4 TD
Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 237 total yds, 4 TD
