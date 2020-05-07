Poem assignment helps PSJA ISD high school students reflect on themselves amid pandemic

An English teacher from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District shifted gears to keep her students on track.

Erika Guerrero assigned her students to write a poem as way to help cope and self-reflect on themselves during the pandemic. She says she wanted her students at Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School to write honestly.

When Guerrero’s students sent their work back, she was shocked at what they wrote.

