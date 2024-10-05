x

Policía de Brownsville busca a persona desaparecida

Friday, October 04 2024

El departamento de policía de Brownsville pide de su ayuda para encontrar a Marco Valles-Treviño, quien fue visto por última vez por su familia hace más de una semana.

El hombre de 41 años fue visto conduciendo un Kia Sportage color marrón con matrícula de Texas RPM-8259. 

Así que si usted si tiene alguna información que ayude a los oficiales a encontrar a Valles-Treviño o ha visto su vehículo "KIA" llame al departamento de policía al 956-548-7000.

