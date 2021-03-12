x

Police: 1 dead after vehicle collision in McAllen

By: KRGV Staff

A person is dead after a vehicle collision in McAllen Friday afternoon.

The unidentified male victim was killed following a collision on the 3100 block of south Ware Road, according to Sgt. John Saenz, a spokesman for the McAllen Police Department.

One vehicle reportedly rolled over in the collision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

