Police: 1 dead after vehicle collision in McAllen
A person is dead after a vehicle collision in McAllen Friday afternoon.
The unidentified male victim was killed following a collision on the 3100 block of south Ware Road, according to Sgt. John Saenz, a spokesman for the McAllen Police Department.
One vehicle reportedly rolled over in the collision.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
