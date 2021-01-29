x

Police: 3 people arrested after drug raid at Weslaco home

3 hours 55 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, January 29 2021 Jan 29, 2021 January 29, 2021 2:32 PM January 29, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV staff

Three people were arrested during a drug raid at a Weslaco home on Friday, according to Eric Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Weslaco Police Department. 

A search warrant for narcotics was executed at the home located on 2nd Street. 

Police say a helicopter was brought in as a precaution.

This story is developing. Check back for details. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days