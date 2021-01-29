Police: 3 people arrested after drug raid at Weslaco home
Three people were arrested during a drug raid at a Weslaco home on Friday, according to Eric Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Weslaco Police Department.
A search warrant for narcotics was executed at the home located on 2nd Street.
Police say a helicopter was brought in as a precaution.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
