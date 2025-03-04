Police identify man found dead in McAllen apartment

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 54-year-old man was identified Tuesday as the individual who was found dead in an apartment in McAllen.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a welfare concern at an apartment on the 5900 block of N. 23rd Street on Friday, Feb. 28, and found the body of Oscar Beyer Mora, police said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz said in a previous news release.

An autopsy was ordered.