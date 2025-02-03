Police investigating fatal stabbing outside Brownsville funeral home

A 23-year-old man died on Sunday after he was stabbed in the parking lot of a funeral home, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

According to a news release, Brownsville police officers responded to the parking lot of the Sunset Funeral Home — located at the 600 block of Springmart Boulevard — Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.

The victim, Gerardo Gonzalez, had already been transported to a local hospital before police arrived. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the news release stated.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on the stabbing is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.