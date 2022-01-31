x

Police: Man in custody after bank robbery attempt in McAllen

Monday, January 31 2022
By: Christian Von Preysing

McAllen police are investigating after they say a man who claimed to have a bomb attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.

Police say the man was taken into custody after entering the Chase Bank along North 10 Street in McAllen at about 1 p.m. A witness told police that the man claimed to have a bomb and demanded money. 

Police say they tracked the man down and arrested him, adding that they did not find any bomb or explosive device. 

Authorities say no injuries were reported, and the investigation remains underway. 

