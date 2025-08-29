Two men arrested on drug charges following Edinburg raid

Marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine were among the drugs found following a raid at two Edinburg homes, according to a city spokesperson.

Two men who have yet to be identified were arrested on multiple drug-related charges in connection with the investigation, the city said.

A narcotics search warrant was executed at two residences at the 700 block of Lovett Street and the 300 block of E. Loeb Street after police received a report "regarding the sale of street-level narcotics."

THC gummies, marijuana, Xanax, cocaine, and methamphetamine were recovered at both locations, the city said.

“The Edinburg Police Department remains committed to safeguarding the community by targeting illegal drug activity and holding offenders accountable,” police said in a statement.

Edinburg Animal control officers also responded to the home on Loeb Street to take custody of the dogs that were there.