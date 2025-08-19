Police: One dead following 3-vehicle crash in Hidalgo, suspect hospitalized

One person died following a Monday morning crash that hospitalized three other people, according to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez.

Among those hospitalized is the suspect accused of starting the crash, Rodriguez said.

One of the vehicles rolled over during the crash that happened on Dicker and McColl roads at around 8 a.m.

The man who died at the hospital was identified as a man in his 50s who was in a white SUV.

According to Rodriguez, the suspect was driving a white pick-up truck when he hit the SUV and another car.

Police are investigating to see if the unidentified suspect was speeding and ignoring the traffic signal at the intersection when the crash occurred.

The suspect was hospitalized with major injuries but is in stable condition, Rodriguez said, adding that the other two hospitalized individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.