Police: One person in custody, one in local emergency care facility after shooting in McAllen

A 21-year-old man is at a local emergency care facility after being shot Sunday morning in McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

At 1:59 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Beaumont St., after the reporting person called to report that her boyfriend had been shot.

According to police, the man had suffered shooting wounds to the upper body.

Police established that the disturbance had originated at the establishment, No Manches Buey at the 200 block of 17th street.

One male person of interest is in custody and pending charges, the news release stated.

The 21-year-old man remains at a local emergency care facility.

Other suspects in this matter remained to be arrested and charged, police say.

This investigation is ongoing with McAllen PD and federal agency.