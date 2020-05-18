x

Police: Woman found dead in Harlingen

2 hours 46 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2020 May 18, 2020 May 18, 2020 6:11 AM May 18, 2020 in News - Local

HARLINGEN — Officers found a woman "with multiple injuries" dead Sunday near Valley International Airport.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Harlingen Police Department dispatched officers to an area near the intersection of East Harrison Avenue and Bob Youker Road.

"When Officers arrived they found a deceased female laying next to the road with multiple injuries to her body," according to a news release from the police department.

The Harlingen Police Department Major Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days