Congressman Gonzalez reacts to family, including McAllen mariachi students, allegedly detained by ICE

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has released a statement in reference to a McAllen family, including three mariachi students, who were allegedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This family followed the appropriate process and procedures, yet this Administration is actively tearing them apart. They are proven, contributing members of our community. I call on this Administration and every member of our South Texas Congressional Delegation to speak out against this senseless cruelty and fight to keep this family together," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the Gámez-Cuéllar family, including the mariachi students in sixth, ninth and 12th grades, were detained by ICE. The family migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in May 2023 under the Biden-era program CBP One and passed a credible-fear test.

They are currently being held in immigration centers in Dilley and Raymondville, Texas.

Channel 5 News is reaching out to gather more information.